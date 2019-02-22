Teacher of the Month: Lacy Herrera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every month Cyprus Credit Union and FOX 13 surprise a teacher of the month with a $1,000.00 check. They get $500.00 to spend on their classroom and $500.00 to spend on themselves.

This month's Teacher of The Month is Lacy Herrera from Mountain View Elementary School.

Principal Kenneth Limb said, "Ms. Herrera is an amazing teacher who goes above and beyond for her students. She brings learning alive for kids that come from very diverse background and when a need arose, she even became a foster parent to 6 kids allowing the siblings to stay together. If any teacher deserves this award it is her!"

You can nominate a teacher at www.fox13now.com or www.cypruscu.com.