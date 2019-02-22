Two lanes reopen, others still blocked after tanker fire on SB I-15 in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: The Utah Highway Patrol states the HOV and one other lane are both open, as is the collector ramp at 1900 South.

The agency said UDOT has set up a hard closure blocking the other southbound lanes between 1000 South to 1900 South.

SALT LAKE CITY - Southbound I-15 is closed at 1300 South due to a tanker crash and a resulting massive fire.

The tanker crashed into a car near 1800 South just after 1 a.m. Friday, according to Captain Adam Archuleta with the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

The tanker rolled and spilled an estimated 8,000 gallons of fuel on the freeway and then caught fire.

"There will be a lot of agencies that will be involved," Captain Archuleta said. "UHP, UDOT, in conjunction with our fire department and hazardous material company—who has the resources to identify and contain as well as remove the product."

Two people were injured and are in fair condition.

The freeway is expected to remain closed until crews can remove the tanker and repair damage to the road's surface.

At 6:40 a.m., UDOT spokesman, John Gleason, tweeted that the I-15 southbound collector route had reopened.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.