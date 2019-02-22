Suspects sought in Summit County and Cheyenne, Wyoming bank robberies

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating two or three suspects in a bank robbery that occurred Friday.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release that a 911 call was made from a Wells Fargo bank in Kimball Junction, saying two men entered the business, and demanded cash while one man brandished a handgun.

A female suspect may have been with the men at the time of the robbery, the release stated.

Surveillance photos of the suspects were released by the sheriff’s office:

Sheriff’s officials said the suspects are driving a stolen 2015 Cadillac CTS with Colorado license plates.

The suspects are also wanted for an early morning robbery that occurred in Cheyenne, Wyoming Friday, the press release said. Sheriff’s officials said the FBI is assisting in the investigation into the incident.

“Members of the public are encouraged to call 911 if they see or come in contact with these individuals,” the release said. “They are considered armed and dangerous.”