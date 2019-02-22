Shut-Up & Dance! with Odyssey Dance Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Odyssey Dance Theatre announces its 25th Anniversary Spring Repertory Season Shut-Up & Dance! It runs February 27 to March 9, 2019 at Kingsbury Hall on the University of Utah campus.

There will be three different performances, highlighting some of the great works created by Odyssey over the years.

Program One is the return of last year's world-premiere full-length hit Chicago Nights. It tells the story of Chicago in the 1920's when the specter of prohibition gave rise to speakeasys, Jazz and gangsters.

Program Two is Romeo & Juliet, one of Odyssey's favorite full-length pieces of all time! Based on the Shakespearean tale about star-crossed lovers, but in a hip-hop/ Latin/ contemporary dance version!

Program Three is Reflections - 25 years of Odyssey Dance. It's a collection of past pieces from the early years of Odyssey Dance Theatre and will close with the Bee Gee's favorite - Dance Fever!

5th ANNIVERSARY 20% OFF SPECIAL!

Buy a ticket for each of the 3 shows, in any seating section, and get 20% off!! Call now! 801-495-3262

Visit odysseydance.com or tickets.utah.edu for more information.

And if you'd like to enter for the chance to win - visit fox13now.com/contests for the Shut Up & Dance photo contest. Submit your favorite dance photo for a chance to win 4 tickets to Romeo & Juliet.