Our Pet of the Week is Maro -- a tiny little teacup poodle.

He's four years old and has been neutered, had a dental and is current on all vaccinations.

That means he's ready for a new forever family! Maro must have another dog in the home.

His adoption fee is $450.

Interested in adopting him? Visit hearts4paws.org for more information.