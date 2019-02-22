× Health dept. offers free blood testing for Sandy residents after tainted water incident

SANDY, Utah — The Salt Lake County Health Department is offering a free blood lead level test for any Sandy resident whose home is in one of the areas affected by the tainted water incident earlier this month.

Those interested in being tested are urged to call 385-468-4636.

“While the duration of exposure to lead due to this incident is brief and therefore unlikely to have long-term health impacts, Intermountain Healthcare and the Salt Lake County Health Department want to provide potentially-affected Sandy residents with peace of mind,” a news release from the health department said.

The test is done with a finger prick and results are ready in three minutes.

The testing is offered to residents living between 700 E to 2140 E and between 10600 S to 11400 S.

The blood tests will be offered at several locations Saturday. Call the number listed above for further information.