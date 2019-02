According to the popular company Dove, only one in five men in the U.S. are offered paternity leave. The company stated that it wants to help change that.

Dove said that over the next two years, it plans on spending $1 million to fund paternity leaves for new dads.

“Our fund will extend $5,000 grants to dads without access to paid leave so they can spend time with their children and show how paternity leave benefits families, workplaces, and communities,” Dove stated online.