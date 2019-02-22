Creamy Orzo with Pancetta

Serves 6

 

2 eggs

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 ounces pancetta, diced (or bacon)

2 shallots, chopped

2 cups orzo pasta

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1 lemon, zest and juice

½ cup chopped fresh basil

 

Whisk together eggs and parmesan in a small bowl and set aside.

 

Heat olive oil in skillet and add pancetta and cook until crispy, remove with a slotted spoon. Add the shallots to the pan and cook until softened. Stir in the orzo and toast for 3 minutes. Add 3 ¼ cups water and salt, reduce heat to medium low and simmer for 8 minutes, stirring to prevent sticking. Stir in tomatoes and peas. Cook until pasta is al dente, about 3 minutes more.

 

Off the heat, add the egg mixture to the skillet while stirring constantly with a wooden spoon. Continue stirring until sauce has thickened and coats the pasta. Add lemon zest and juice and toss once more. Sprinkle with basil then serve.

