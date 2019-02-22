Crane collapses into home in South Jordan, damages part of road

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A crane collapsed in South Jordan Friday while trying to lift a wall onto the second story of a home, officials said.

Sgt. Matt Brown with the South Jordan Police Department said the collapse happened near 4000 West Bonar Bridge Road.

Brown stated that a crew was building an addition to a home, when the crane, which was lifting a wall up to the second floor, toppled over.

The weight of the wall was too much for the crane, Brown said.

The crane went through the home of the residence, and landed on a bike lane in the road, according to Brown.

