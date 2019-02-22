Big Budah Stops by the Farmington Home Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking to learn about the latest DIY shortcuts, and trends in home decor, remodeling and technology, this upcoming event is for you! The Farmington Home Show is happening at the Golden Spike Event Center Friday, Feb. 22 through Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

Big Budah is at the opening day, where he gets an update from the folks behind the scenes.

Attendees are promised face-to-face meetings with over 100 national and local exhibitors featuring a wide array of products and services for home décor, design, and home automation!

Discover interior and exterior innovations that are sure to add value to your family's largest investment.

The show provides a treasure-trove of ideas from interior decorating designs to energy saving exterior improvements - and just about everything in between!

There will be live demonstrations and food samples.

Pick the brains of local and national home designers, contractors and product & service experts for your home

It's a fun place to bring the whole family this weekend.

Featured Exhibitor Categories:

Bath, Kitchen & Basement Remodelers

Home Security and Surveillance

Vacations

Solar

Furniture

Handymen

Art, photography & decorating

Spas, Sleep Enhancement, Energy Savings and much more.

Hours are Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission and parking.

For more information at farmingtonhomeexpo.com.