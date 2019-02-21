Wrangler’s Beef Chili

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 can (15 ounces) pinto beans, drained and rinsed

2 cans (8 ounces) no-salt added or regular tomato sauce

1 cup frozen corn

1 cup water

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Hot cooked whole wheat macaroni (optional)

Toppings (optional):

Crushed baked tortilla chips, chopped green or regular onion, chopped tomato, chopped bell pepper, chopped fresh cilantro, reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese, nonfat Greek yogurt

Instructions:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and onions; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove drippings.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Stir in beans, tomato sauce, corn, water, spices and herbs. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve over macaroni, if desired. Garnish with toppings, as desired. Cincinnati-Style Beef Chili: Stir in 1 teaspoon cinnamon with other seasonings in Step 2. Serve over hot cooked whole wheat spaghetti. Moroccan-Style Beef Chili: Substitute 1 cup frozen peas for corn. Stir in 1 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice with other seasonings in Step 2. Serve over whole hot cooked whole wheat couscous or brown rice.

Test Kitchen Tips Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Recipe courtesy of: http://www.UtahBeef.org