This place helps you make Pinterest-worthy projects

Have you always wanted to start crafting, but maybe feel intimidated? Or perhaps you just want a new piece of art for the living room? Or maybe you just want a unique way to spend a Girls' Night Out!

If any of those sound like you, you may want to check out DIY Studio. Owner Tracey Brown stopped by with her team members Michelle Hunter and Sierra Brown to tell us all about their savvy studio and how easy they make it to craft with leather, canvas, glass and wood.

They even brought a real customer, Brook Pang, to tell us what makes her a fan!

Some of the things we learned: DIY Studio is not only great for art therapy, but also parties and teambuilding for your group! You can walk in, make an appointment, or visit a scheduled class.

Find out more at DIYstudioutah.com or by calling 801-987-8076.