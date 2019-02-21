Shine up your smile with this whitening system that doesn’t cause sensitivity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you noticing your social media frenemy's super-white teeth and wondering if yours will ever compare?

Lifestyle Expert Angie Winegar joined us with a secret to outshine even the whitest teeth on Instagram, and it only takes five minutes!

It's called Power Swabs and it promises to have two shades whiter teeth in just five minutes, and six shades whiter in seven days!

Power Swabs is a simple product that uses patented technology that removes the stains first, and then whites your teeth. So the stains are gone, not just covered up.

And, unlike some other systems, Power Swabs works on natural teeth as well as caps, crowns and veneers.

You can order yours by calling 1-800-664-2796 or go online to powerswabs.com.

Power Swabs has a special offer for The PLACE viewers. If you call or click right now, you can take advantage of Power Swabs 40 percent off special with free shipping.