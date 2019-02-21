San Juan Schools closed for snow day, other southern Utah districts expecting delays

ST. GEORGE, Utah -- Snow is hitting southern Utah, and San Juan Schools have canceled classes for the day after initially planning for a two-hour delay.
San Juan Schools posted on their website that Thursday, February 21, is a snow day due to severe weather warnings. All schools and the district office will be closed.
Roads in St. George are more slushy than snow-covered, and Washington School District is planning to begin classes and bus routes two hours late Thursday in light of the winter conditions.
Morning kindergarten classes are canceled.
Dixie State University plans to hold classes on their normal schedule.
Cedar City is also seeing an impact from the snow storm but schools in Iron County are open and on their normal schedule.
The snow is expected to continue in south and central Utah through Thursday, tapering off by Friday morning.
