San Juan Schools closed for snow day, other southern Utah districts expecting delays

ST. GEORGE, Utah -- Snow is hitting southern Utah, and San Juan Schools have canceled classes for the day after initially planning for a two-hour delay.

San Juan Schools posted on their website that Thursday, February 21, is a snow day due to severe weather warnings. All schools and the district office will be closed.

Roads in St. George are more slushy than snow-covered, and Washington School District is planning to begin classes and bus routes two hours late Thursday in light of the winter conditions.

Morning kindergarten classes are canceled.

(2 Hour) Delayed school start for ALL SCHOOLS today - February 21, 2019 There will be no AM kindergarten districtwide. This means that the buses will run their routes two hours later than their regular pickup time and busses may not be able to go up some steep hills in areas. pic.twitter.com/3cQy0cqRis — WCSD (@washk12) February 21, 2019

Dixie State University plans to hold classes on their normal schedule.

Cedar City is also seeing an impact from the snow storm but schools in Iron County are open and on their normal schedule.

School is in session today. Buses will be running on time. Snow is predicted today, so please travel safely and check for updates through Friday. — Iron County Schools (@Iron_Schools) February 21, 2019

The snow is expected to continue in south and central Utah through Thursday, tapering off by Friday morning.

