Sen. Romney speaks on his first two months in office, national emergency for border wall

February 21, 2019

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney visited the FOX 13 Studio Thursday ahead of his town hall in West Jordan.

Sen. Romney talked about starting his term during a government shutdown and President Trump's declaration of a national emergency to build a wall along the border with Mexico.

