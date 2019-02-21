Recipe from Salt Lake Magazine Dining Awards winner Silver Star Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It`s time once again for Salt Lake Magazine's Annual Dining Awards. Every year the highly anticipated list of Utah's Best Restaurants is a guide for the best meals in Utah. Salt Lake editor ​Mary Brown Malouf​ stopped by to discuss the awards and introduce Dining Awards Sponsored by Nicholaus Food Company.

She brought along ​Jeff Ward​ of Silver Star​ Restaurant - one of this year`s winners - to prepare Fried Brussels Sprouts with Caramel Fish Sauce.

RECIPE:

Silver Star Café Fried Brussels Sprouts with Fish Sauce Caramel

Fish Sauce Caramel

1/2 c. sugar

1/2 c. water

1/4 c + 2 T. fish sauce

1-2 tsp. lime juice

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. salt

Combine sugar and water, cook medium-low, without stirring, until sugar dissolves and turns nicely brown.

Remove from heat (cool slightly), CAREFULLY (it may splatter) add fish sauce, lime juice, salt and brown sugar. Caramel may seize; stir to dissolve.

Garnish: Fresno chili, very thinly sliced* Garlic, thinly sliced and fried until crisp and golden (not dark brown), drain on paper towel. Lime wedge

Method:Trim base off of about 24 Brussels sprouts, and halve lengthwise. Fry in 350-degree oil until crispy and slightly charred. Remove from oil, shake, and drain on towels.While still hot, toss with fish sauce caramel and garlic chips, plate, and sprinkle sliced Fresno chilies for garnish. Squeeze fresh lime juice over dish, and enjoy!

*If you can`t find Fresno chilis, you can sub crushed red pepper Yield: 2-3 side or starter servings

Find the magazine online at www.saltlakemagazine.com.