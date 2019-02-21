Rare winter storm makes for memorable day in St. George

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A rare winter storm allowed families to enjoy a day playing in the snow.

Many longtime residents headed to area parks where 2-4 inches of snow accumulated on the grass.

For some, it was the first chance for their children to play in winter weather.

“We wanted him to experience this,” said Kendra Healey as she played with her 2-year-old son. “His dad loves the snow and we wanted him to have an appreciation for it.”

Many people used the small hills for a fun sled ride. Some used anything they could find if they didn’t have a sled.

“I have a board, he’ll love sliding down it on his butt,” said Taylor Poulson who let his son slide while sitting on his snowboard.

Snowmen dotted the landscape of the lawn.

Bonnie Clark helped her sister and young niece build one that stood nearly 6-feet tall. They don’t get this chance very often.

“We built a small one, like 4-years ago,” Clark said.

The snow melted away Thursday afternoon, but it left behind memories these families won’t soon forget.

“Thankfully, I had the day off,” Clark said. “It’s kind of perfect.”