Price residents prepare for another round of snow

PRICE, Utah — People in Price prepared for another round of snow Thursday. Some hadn't cleaned up from the last storm.

Residents say they see snow in the winter, but not as much as what's been falling this year.

Mike Tryon stayed busy Thursday evening pushing snow from his driveway with a small plow attached to his ATV.

He said he needed to clear off about six inches, which he did just in time for it to start snowing again.

"They say we're going to get four to ten inches," he said, of the forecast. "So, been waiting all day, trying to stay on top of it."

While it's made more work for him, the extra flakes have meant more play time for kids.

Two houses down, three girls threw snowballs at each other as they laughed and shrieked.

"You get dirty, and then have a lot of fun," said Alexx Byrge. "Snowballs and snow angels, and snowmen."

She said she's had two snow days this year. It's unprecedented for Price, which hadn't called a snow day in years before this winter.

Alexx and her friends wished for a third snow day from this incoming storm.

Tryon said he hoped for more snow, too-- so he can have some fun of his own.

"Time to go snowmobiling," he said.

Weather forecasts predicted four to ten inches in Carbon County between Thursday night and Friday morning, with three to six inches in Price.