Harlem Wizards bust a move while supporting kids below the poverty line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Harlem Wizards are a world-renowned basketball show team with amazing tricks, dunks and alley-oops. The team travels the country and world putting on a fun and hilarious night for the whole family.

You can see the Wizards here in Utah at two events, where proceeds benefit Granite Education Foundation to support students and educators in a district with 65% of students living at or below poverty line.

Basketball Brent Severe CEO of Granite Education Foundation and Harlem Wizards Team Captain "Showtime" (LaMarvon Jackson), stopped by to show us what to expect at this one-of-a-kind event.

Events:

Friday, Feb. 22 Cottonwood High School @ 7 pm

Saturday, Feb. 23 Granger High School @ 7pm

Tickets:

General admission tickets $10 in advance ($12 at the door)

Purchase tickets at https://granitekids.org/harlem-wizards/.