Caught on Video: Ohio man attacks own attorney in court

Posted 5:31 pm, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:32PM, February 21, 2019

CLEVELAND — An Ohio man convicted of arson and assault had a violent outburst in a court Tuesday.

David Chislton attacked his own attorney at his sentencing in Cleveland.

That's after he heard he would spend more than 40 years in prison for aggravated arson and felony assault.

The attorney suffered facial injury and a possible concussion.

Investigators said Chislton pistol-whipped his girlfriend and held her hostage, before setting an apartment complex on fire in 2017.

That's after she accused him of sexually abusing her 15-year-old daughter.

Chislton will now face additional charges for the courtroom attack.

 

