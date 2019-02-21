Bill banning conversion therapy of LGBTQ children unveiled in the Utah State Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill banning conversion therapy of LGBTQ children has been unveiled in the Utah State Legislature.

The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Craig Hall, R-West Valley City, and Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, was introduced on Thursday at a news conference on Capitol Hill. It was backed by Republican and Democratic lawmakers, suicide prevention advocates and survivors of conversion therapy.

“The therapy that was supposed to be changing my sexuality made me spiral deeper into depression and anxiety and shame about who I am,” said Nathan Dalley, who said he underwent efforts to change his sexual orientation through a therapist a few years ago.

Conversion therapy or reparative therapy as it’s also known, is efforts to get someone to change their sexual orientation or gender identity. Practices range from electroshock to being forced to make themselves appear ore masculine or feminine. The practice has been discredited, but still persists in Utah. People who have undergone it often report being referred to it by ecclesiastical leaders.

“It does not work today, nor has it ever worked,” Dalley said.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention called this bill one of the most important pieces of legislation in Utah this year. LGBTQ children already have a higher risk of suicide, but those who undergo conversion therapy have an even higher risk, said Troy Williams, the director of the gay rights group Equality Utah.

The legislation is modeled after Nevada’s. It would ban the practice among licensed therapists. Those who violate the ban could face a state investigation and lose their license. But the bill has exemptions for religions. It would not impact a clergy member who says “I think you should change your sexual orientation,” because they have a First Amendment right.

Such exemptions were critical in getting the bill to move forward in the Utah State Legislature. On Wednesday, FOX 13 first reported that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a powerful influence on Capitol Hill, said it would not oppose the bill because of the exemptions, which it was consulted on.

The Church also denounced abusive practices in conversion and reparative therapy.

On Thursday, Equality Utah applauded the LDS Church for its stance.

Sen. McCay acknowledged he is not a “prototypical sponsor” of such legislation, but he viewed it as important for Utah’s youth who need to understand they are loved and valued.

“We don’t want to lose any of you,” he said.

Watch the news conference here: