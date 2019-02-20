Wellness Wednesday: recipe for heart healthy pork loin, roasted potatoes and broccoli

Mustard-Rosemary Pork Loin with Thyme-Scented New Potatoes and Roasted Broccoli
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients:
Pork loin
1.5 lbs center cut pork loin
1 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 tbsp. garlic, chopped
1 tbsp. chopped rosemary, fresh
2 tbsp. Dijon or grainy mustard
1 cup panko bread crumbs
2 tsp. kosher salt
2 tsp. black pepper
Thyme New Potatoes
1.5 lbs "B" size, red potatoes
1 tbsp. garlic, chopped
1 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 tsp. chopped thyme, fresh (about four sprigs)
1 tsp. black pepper
1 tsp. salt
Roasted Broccoli
1.5 lbs broccoli, with stem
1.5 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. black pepper
Directions
Pork loin
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Mix garlic, mustard, oil, rosemary, salt, and pepper to form a paste. Coat the pork loin evenly, then roll it in the breadcrumbs.
- Place the rubbed pork loin on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast for about 20 minutes or until an internal temperature of 155 degrees Fahrenheit is reached.
- Allow the pork loin to rest after baking for at least three minutes. Reserve any juice. To serve, slice into twelve pieces - serve two slices per person.
Potatoes
- Wash the potatoes and pat dry. Remove any blemishes or eyes. Cut potatoes into quarters. Toss the potatoes with the thyme, garlic, oil, salt, and pepper.
- Place potatoes on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast for about 30 minutes or until the potatoes are golden brown.
Broccoli
- Wash and pat dry. Cut between the florets and stems to create spears. Peel away the fibrous skin of the stem.
- Blanch the broccoli in a pot of boiling water. This will tenderize the broccoli and set the color. When the stems are soft, remove from the water and place in a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. Drain the broccoli and pat dry.
- Toss with oil, salt, and pepper, then place on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast the broccoli until the florets develop color, about 30 minutes.
Plate assembly:
Lay down a bed of broccoli, potatoes and then single slices of pork loin over the top. Garnish with fresh herbs and the cooked juice of the pork loin if desired.