Wellness Wednesday: recipe for heart healthy pork loin, roasted potatoes and broccoli

Mustard-Rosemary Pork Loin with Thyme-Scented New Potatoes and Roasted Broccoli

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

Pork loin

1.5 lbs center cut pork loin

1 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tbsp. garlic, chopped

1 tbsp. chopped rosemary, fresh

2 tbsp. Dijon or grainy mustard

1 cup panko bread crumbs

2 tsp. kosher salt

2 tsp. black pepper

Thyme New Potatoes

1.5 lbs "B" size, red potatoes

1 tbsp. garlic, chopped

1 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tsp. chopped thyme, fresh (about four sprigs)

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. salt

Roasted Broccoli

1.5 lbs broccoli, with stem

1.5 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. black pepper

Directions

Pork loin

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Mix garlic, mustard, oil, rosemary, salt, and pepper to form a paste. Coat the pork loin evenly, then roll it in the breadcrumbs.

Place the rubbed pork loin on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast for about 20 minutes or until an internal temperature of 155 degrees Fahrenheit is reached.

Allow the pork loin to rest after baking for at least three minutes. Reserve any juice. To serve, slice into twelve pieces - serve two slices per person.

Potatoes

Wash the potatoes and pat dry. Remove any blemishes or eyes. Cut potatoes into quarters. Toss the potatoes with the thyme, garlic, oil, salt, and pepper.

Place potatoes on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast for about 30 minutes or until the potatoes are golden brown.

Broccoli

Wash and pat dry. Cut between the florets and stems to create spears. Peel away the fibrous skin of the stem.

Blanch the broccoli in a pot of boiling water. This will tenderize the broccoli and set the color. When the stems are soft, remove from the water and place in a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. Drain the broccoli and pat dry.

Toss with oil, salt, and pepper, then place on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast the broccoli until the florets develop color, about 30 minutes.

Plate assembly:

Lay down a bed of broccoli, potatoes and then single slices of pork loin over the top. Garnish with fresh herbs and the cooked juice of the pork loin if desired.