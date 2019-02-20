USU ‘code blue’ for armed aggressor a false alarm

Posted 3:13 pm, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:47PM, February 20, 2019

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University sent out a “code blue” Wednesday afternoon, the code for an armed aggressor on campus. The USU Police Department then said on Facebook the alert was a false alarm.

According to police, technicians were working on the alert system when the false alert was sent.

Code blue alerts are sent out “when a person with a weapon is actively threatening others on campus,” and also in event of severe weather or a hazardous material spill threatening the campus.

There is no threat to the USU Logan campus.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.