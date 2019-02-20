USU ‘code blue’ for armed aggressor a false alarm

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University sent out a “code blue” Wednesday afternoon, the code for an armed aggressor on campus. The USU Police Department then said on Facebook the alert was a false alarm.
According to police, technicians were working on the alert system when the false alert was sent.
Code blue alerts are sent out “when a person with a weapon is actively threatening others on campus,” and also in event of severe weather or a hazardous material spill threatening the campus.
There is no threat to the USU Logan campus.