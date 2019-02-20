USU ‘code blue’ for armed aggressor a false alarm

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University sent out a “code blue” Wednesday afternoon, the code for an armed aggressor on campus. The USU Police Department then said on Facebook the alert was a false alarm.

According to police, technicians were working on the alert system when the false alert was sent.

During installation of new emergency alert buttons today, a message about an armed aggressor was accidentally sent to the USU Logan campus. An all-clear alert was sent out within minutes to let the campus know it was a false alarm.https://t.co/rZnP6hpHao — Utah State University (@USUAggies) February 20, 2019

Code blue alerts are sent out “when a person with a weapon is actively threatening others on campus,” and also in event of severe weather or a hazardous material spill threatening the campus.

There is no threat to the USU Logan campus.