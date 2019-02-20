× Two dead after small plane crash in Nevada

WHITE PINE COUNTY, Nevada — The White Pine County Sheriff’s Office in Ely, Nevada received a call on February 16 about a plane crash.

Deputies responded to the area of the crash, north of Ely, where the discovered the wreckage of a small plane and the remains of two people.

Deputies were unable to identify victims at the crash site due to trauma.

The remains of the victims were transported to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, where they were identified as 72-year-old Phillip Bethell and 66-year-old Linda Bethell, both from Colorado.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.