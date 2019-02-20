× Several roads through Zion National Park to close tonight

ZION NATIONAL PARK — Several roads through Zion National Park will close Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

According to park representative Aly Baltrus, roads include the Zion-Mount Carmel Highway between Canyon Junction and the East Entrance and the Zion Scenic Drive north of the Zion Lodge.

The closures are in anticipation of a snow storm tonight. According to Baltrus, the Kolob Canyons Scenic Drive has already closed due to snow accumulation.

Baltrus said the Zion Canyon Visitor Center and the Kolob Canyons Visitor Center are not expected to open Thursday.