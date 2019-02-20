Provo City votes in support of request for $9 million for new Provo airport terminal

Provo, Utah

PROVO, Utah — The Provo Municipal Council and Mayor voted unanimously in support of a request pending with the state legislature for $9 million to help build a 4-gate terminal at the Provo City Aiport.

According to a press release from Provo City, the total amount of funding needed to build the terminal is $19 million.

A federal grant has already been secured, the press release states, providing approximately $8 million for the terminal, enough to build the terminal apron or tarmac.

 

