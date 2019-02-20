Paleo beef stroganoff over sweet potato mash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Benji’s Bar-B-que Shack is shaking things up and doing things differently. “Best of the west of the Mississippi,” they are a 24-hour restaurant taking pride in their “unmatched Georgia style barbeque” their model is a quick serve type model. They also offer a butcher shop and a gift shop offering dog treats.

Paleo Beef Stroganoff

3 tablespoons unfiltered coconut oil

1 pound of trimmed New York Strip

½ oz coarse black pepper

½ oz onion powder

½ oz granulated garlic

½ oz chili powder

1 large onion, diced

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 oz Worcestershire Sauce

4 oz homemade beef broth

8 oz white mushroom, sliced

4 oz Almond milk

Juice of half lemon

1 tsp sea salt (optional)

Sweet Potato Mash

8 sweet potatoes cubed

2.5 tbsp unfiltered coconut oil

2 tsp cinnamon

2 oz unfiltered raw honey

¼ cup almond milk, unsweetened

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ oz coarse black pepper

1 teaspoon of sea salt

Bone Broth

Beef bones

unfiltered coconut oil

Celery

Carrots

Sea Salt

Coarse Black Pepper

Granulated Garlic

Bay leaf

DIRECTIONS:

Paleo Beef Stroganoff Sauce

Heat coconut oil in a cast iron skillet over medium heat.

Add the onions, mushrooms, and garlic. Saute for ~5-7 minutes then add all of the remaining ingredients.

Bring the mix to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover the pot. Cook for ~15 minutes.

Remove the lid, and stir. Cover and cook for an additional 10 minutes or until the sauce has reached your desired consistency.

Sweet Potato Mash

Place cubed sweet potatoes in a large pot and cover with ~ 2 inches of water over potatoes.

Add a tablespoon of coconut oil and a teaspoon of sea salt to the water. Bring to a boil over high; reduce to medium heat and simmer until tender (~20 minutes).

Remove from heat. Drain and return potatoes to pot.

Combine coconut oil and cinnamon.

Mash sweet potatoes, and add remaining ingredients. Stir/whip until smooth. Drizzle with coconut oil/cinnamon mixture and honey, then gently stir. Garnish with parsley and serve with beef stroganoff

New York Strip Steak

Heat coconut oil in a cast iron grill skillet over medium-high heat.

Season meat to your liking (granulated garlic, sea salt and coarse black pepper)

Grill on each side for 3 minutes. Remove meat and let it rest for 7 mins. Slice meat and serve sauce over the top.

Bone Broth

Spread coconut oil on bones. Season to liking. Roast in 400-degree oven for 60 mins, turning bones at 30 mins.

Cut veggies in half, add bones over veggies in crockpot. Fill water 2 in above and cook on high for 12 hours. Strain and enjoy.

For more information visit Benjisbbqshack.com