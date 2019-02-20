Paleo beef stroganoff over sweet potato mash

Posted 3:23 pm, February 20, 2019, by

 

Benji’s Bar-B-que Shack is shaking things up and doing things differently. “Best of the west of the Mississippi,” they are a 24-hour restaurant taking pride in their “unmatched Georgia style barbeque” their model is a quick serve type model. They also offer a butcher shop and a gift shop offering dog treats.

Paleo Beef Stroganoff

3 tablespoons unfiltered coconut oil

1 pound of trimmed New York Strip

½ oz coarse black pepper

½ oz onion powder

½ oz granulated garlic

½ oz chili powder

1 large onion, diced

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 oz Worcestershire Sauce 

4 oz homemade beef broth 

8 oz white mushroom, sliced

4 oz Almond milk 

Juice of half lemon

1 tsp sea salt (optional)

 

Sweet Potato Mash

8 sweet potatoes cubed

2.5 tbsp unfiltered coconut oil 

2 tsp cinnamon

2 oz unfiltered raw honey 

¼ cup almond milk, unsweetened

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ oz coarse black pepper

1 teaspoon of sea salt

 

Bone Broth

Beef bones

unfiltered coconut oil 

Celery

Carrots

Sea Salt

Coarse Black Pepper

Granulated Garlic

Bay leaf 

 

DIRECTIONS:

 

Paleo Beef Stroganoff Sauce

 

  • Heat coconut oil in a cast iron skillet over medium heat.
  • Add the onions, mushrooms, and garlic. Saute for ~5-7 minutes then add all of the remaining ingredients. 
  • Bring the mix to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover the pot. Cook for ~15 minutes.
  • Remove the lid, and stir. Cover and cook for an additional 10 minutes or until the sauce has reached your desired consistency.

 

Sweet Potato Mash

 

  • Place cubed sweet potatoes in a large pot and cover with ~ 2 inches of water over potatoes. 
  • Add a tablespoon of coconut oil and a teaspoon of sea salt to the water. Bring to a boil over high; reduce to medium heat and simmer until tender (~20 minutes).
  • Remove from heat. Drain and return potatoes to pot. 
  • Combine coconut oil and cinnamon.

Mash sweet potatoes, and add remaining ingredients. Stir/whip until smooth. Drizzle with coconut oil/cinnamon mixture and honey, then gently stir. Garnish with parsley and serve with beef stroganoff

 

 

New York Strip Steak

 

  • Heat coconut oil in a cast iron grill skillet over medium-high heat.
  • Season meat to your liking (granulated garlic, sea salt and coarse black pepper)
  • Grill on each side for 3 minutes. Remove meat and let it rest for 7 mins. Slice meat and serve sauce over the top. 

 

 

Bone Broth

 

Spread coconut oil on bones. Season to liking. Roast in 400-degree oven for 60 mins, turning bones at 30 mins. 

 

Cut veggies in half, add bones over veggies in crockpot. Fill water 2 in above and cook on high for 12 hours. Strain and enjoy. 

For more information visit Benjisbbqshack.com 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.