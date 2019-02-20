Paleo beef stroganoff over sweet potato mash

Benji’s Bar-B-que Shack is shaking things up and doing things differently. “Best of the west of the Mississippi,” they are a 24-hour restaurant taking pride in their “unmatched Georgia style barbeque” their model is a quick serve type model. They also offer a butcher shop and a gift shop offering dog treats.
Paleo Beef Stroganoff
3 tablespoons unfiltered coconut oil
1 pound of trimmed New York Strip
½ oz coarse black pepper
½ oz onion powder
½ oz granulated garlic
½ oz chili powder
1 large onion, diced
6 cloves garlic, minced
2 oz Worcestershire Sauce
4 oz homemade beef broth
8 oz white mushroom, sliced
4 oz Almond milk
Juice of half lemon
1 tsp sea salt (optional)
Sweet Potato Mash
8 sweet potatoes cubed
2.5 tbsp unfiltered coconut oil
2 tsp cinnamon
2 oz unfiltered raw honey
¼ cup almond milk, unsweetened
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ oz coarse black pepper
1 teaspoon of sea salt
Bone Broth
Beef bones
unfiltered coconut oil
Celery
Carrots
Sea Salt
Coarse Black Pepper
Granulated Garlic
Bay leaf
DIRECTIONS:
Paleo Beef Stroganoff Sauce
- Heat coconut oil in a cast iron skillet over medium heat.
- Add the onions, mushrooms, and garlic. Saute for ~5-7 minutes then add all of the remaining ingredients.
- Bring the mix to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover the pot. Cook for ~15 minutes.
- Remove the lid, and stir. Cover and cook for an additional 10 minutes or until the sauce has reached your desired consistency.
Sweet Potato Mash
- Place cubed sweet potatoes in a large pot and cover with ~ 2 inches of water over potatoes.
- Add a tablespoon of coconut oil and a teaspoon of sea salt to the water. Bring to a boil over high; reduce to medium heat and simmer until tender (~20 minutes).
- Remove from heat. Drain and return potatoes to pot.
- Combine coconut oil and cinnamon.
Mash sweet potatoes, and add remaining ingredients. Stir/whip until smooth. Drizzle with coconut oil/cinnamon mixture and honey, then gently stir. Garnish with parsley and serve with beef stroganoff
New York Strip Steak
- Heat coconut oil in a cast iron grill skillet over medium-high heat.
- Season meat to your liking (granulated garlic, sea salt and coarse black pepper)
- Grill on each side for 3 minutes. Remove meat and let it rest for 7 mins. Slice meat and serve sauce over the top.
Bone Broth
Spread coconut oil on bones. Season to liking. Roast in 400-degree oven for 60 mins, turning bones at 30 mins.
Cut veggies in half, add bones over veggies in crockpot. Fill water 2 in above and cook on high for 12 hours. Strain and enjoy.
For more information visit Benjisbbqshack.com