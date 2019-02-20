Link: Pamela Atkinson Homeless Fund
-
Advocates encourage Utahns to make wise choices about charitable giving during the holidays
-
SLC Housing Authority sends demand letter to VA, saying building to house homeless veterans had vacant beds for years
-
Salt Lake County Mayor candidates discuss air pollution, homelessness and health care during debate
-
New Jersey couple and homeless man accused of conspiring to scam donors on GoFundMe
-
Annual ‘Point-in-Time Count’ surveys and assists Utah’s homeless population
-
-
Road Home awarded $1.9 million grant for family re-housing programs
-
Shelters filling up fast as cold, winter months bring struggles to Utah’s homeless population
-
Woman who helped find shelter for homeless during polar vortex gets $50,000 on ‘Ellen’ show
-
Operation Rio Grande faces delays
-
Utah girl makes heartwarming Christmas list, helps homeless people in SLC during giving season
-
-
Let’s find Grub a forever home for the holidays
-
A homeless Salt Lake City couple have had a housing voucher for weeks but can’t find an apartment. They remain living on the street.
-
Homeless camp relocates in Salt Lake City, just steps away from disbanded encampment