Missing Eaglecrest Elem. student found safe

LEHI, Utah — An 11-year-old girl who disappeared Wednesday has been found safe.

Sarah Lopez is a fifth-grade student at Eaglecrest Elementary School.

“Thanks to the action and quick work of the Lehi police department and Eaglecrest community, Sarah has been found and is safe,” a Facebook post from the Granite School District said,

Further details about Sarah’s disappearance were not immediately available.