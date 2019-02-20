LDS missionary from Utah dies while serving in the Dominican Republic

February 20, 2019

HYDE PARK, Utah -- A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Utah who was serving in the Dominican Republic died Wednesday after falling from a roof.

According to the LDS Church, 18-year-old Brennan Conrad of Hyde Park fell from the roof of his apartment building. He died Wednesday morning.

Conrad began serving in August of 2018 and was assigned to the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo East Mission.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his family," the statement from the LDS Church said. "We pray they will be comforted as they deal with this tragedy and mourn Elder Conrad's passing."

Hyde Park is in Cache County between Logan and Smithfield.

