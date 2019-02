Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah State Parks ensures their rangers are ready for anything, and in winter, that can mean accidents involving icy water. Amanda Jones went along on an Ice Rescue training mission where she jumped into the frozen lake herself! Luckily, she stayed safely dry, but she lost a little cognitive function as her mind struggled to reconcile being warm in a frozen lake!

Stay safe as you enjoy the Utah State Parks like Jordanelle this winter! Visit stateparks.utah.gov for ideas for outdoor recreation.