Here’s what shows, movies Netflix is removing, adding in March

As we near the start of March, some movies and shows are nearing the end of their time on Netflix — but the streaming service is adding some exciting new titles, too.

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March 2019

March 1

A Little Princess (1995)

Adult Beginners (2014)

Astro Boy (2009)

Before We Go (2014)

Bo on the Go! (1 Season)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Bruce Almighty (2003)

Cape Fear (1991)

Christine (1983)

The Cider House Rules (1999)

Clangers (1 Season)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Don Verdean (2015)

The Experiment (2010)

The Fifth Estate (2013)

Fresh Meat – 2 Seasons (2012)

Friday (1995)

Friday After Next (2002)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters 2 (1989)

The Gift (2015)

The Great Raid (2005)

Heaven Knows What (2014)

Hostage (2005)

I Am Number Four (2011)

I Am the Ambassador (2 Seasons)

Jafar Panahi’s Taxi (2015)

King Kong (2005)

The Little Rascals (1994)

Nacho Libre (2006)

The Negotiator (1998)

Next Friday (2000)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

People Like Us (2012)

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane, aka Crossfire

Hurricane (2012)

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior (2008)

Sniper (1993)

The Strangers (2008)

United 93 (2006)

We Are Not Alone (2016)

White Coffin (2016)

March 2

Houdini (2-Part Mini-Series)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 18)

March 3

Drop Dead Diva (6 Seasons)

March 6

One Child (Season 1)

March 7

Luxury Travel Show (1 Season)

Race of Life (1 Season)

March 9

Lockup: Extended Stay (1 Collection)

The Returned [American version] (1 Season)

March 15

Alaska State Troopers (Season 4)

Alien Deep with Bob Ballard (1 Season)

Brain Games (Seasons 2-4)

Hive Alive (2-Episode Mini-Series)

Locked Up Abroad (Season 8)

Mega Builders (Season 5)

Monster Fish (Seasons 4-6)

Underworld, Inc. (2 Seasons)

March 17

Beauty and the Beast (2017) Disney Movie

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in March 2019

March 1

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Budapest (2019) Netflix Original Movie

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dead in a Week (Or Your Money Back) (2018)

Emma (1996)

Junebug (2005)

Larva Island (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Layer Cake (2004)

Losers Netflix Original

Music and Lyrics (2008)

Northern Rescue (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Stuart Little (1999)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (2019) Netflix Original Movie

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Notebook (2004)

Tyson (1995)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

Winter’s Bone (2001)

March 3

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)

March 4

Rebellion (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

March 5

Disney’s Christopher Robin (2018)

March 6

Secret City (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

March 7

The Order (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

March 8

After Life (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Doubt (2008)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (2019) Netflix Original Documentary

Hunter X Hunter (Seasons 1-3)

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

Juanita (2019) Netflix Original Movie

Lady J (FR) Netflix Original Movie

Shadow Netflix Original

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Walk. Ride. Rodeo. (2019) Netflix Original Movie

March 12

Jimmy Carr: The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits (2019) Netflix Original Stand-up

Terrace House: Opening New Doors (Season 6) Netflix Original Series

March 13

Triple Frontier (2019) Netflix Original Movie

March 15

A Separation (2011)

Arrested Development (Season 5 Part 2) Netflix Original Series

Burn Out (FR) Netflix Original Movie

Dry Martina (AR) Netflix Original Movie

Girl (BE) Netflix Original Movie

If I Hadn’t Met You Netflix Original Series

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Las muñecas de la mafia (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

The Lives of Others (2006)

Love Death + Robots (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Queer Eye (Season 3) Netflix Original Series

Turn Up Charlie (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

YooHoo to the Rescue Netflix Original Kids

March 16

Green Door Netflix Original Series

March 19

Amy Schumer: Growing (2019) Netflix Original Standup Special

Baki (Season 2) Netflix Original Anime Series

March 21

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend (2019) Netflix Original Standup

March 22

Carlo & Malik Netflix Original

Charlie’s Colorforms City Netflix Original

Delhi Crime (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Historia de un crimen: Colosio Netflix Original Series

Mirage (ES) Netflix Original Movie

Most Beautiful Thing Netflix Original

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre Netflix Original Documentary

Selling Sunset Netflix Original

The Dirt Netflix Original Movie

March 26

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid Netflix Original Standup

March 28

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

March 29

15 August (IN) Netflix Original Movie

Bayoneta (MX) Netflix Original Movie

Osmosis (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Santa Clarita Diet (Season 3) Netflix Original Series

The Highwaymen (2019) Netflix Original Movie

The Legend of Cocaine Island Netflix Original Documentary

Traitors Netflix Original Series

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

March 30

How to Get Away with Murder (Season 5)

March 31

El sabor de las margaritas Netflix Original

The Burial of Kojo

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series Netflix Original Series