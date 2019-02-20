× Former Vice Squad cop arrested after human trafficking sting in Lehi on Valentine’s Day

LEHI, Utah — A former Vice Squad officer was arrested after a human trafficking sting on Valentine’s Day, and he allegedly told undercover detectives posing as prostitutes he could help them evade police.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest was made as part of a human trafficking sting conducted February 14.

Detectives say 51-year-old David N. Moss, using the alias “Pilot”, contacted women he believed to be prostitutes on social media. Moss told the women he could manage them, which he claimed was different from being a pimp.

Officers say Moss told the women he could protect them, help them avoid police, and book their clients on their behalf. He told the women he had “run” other girls in the past.

Moss ultimately met with the two undercover officers, and during that meeting he showed them cash and said he was “not opposed to paying” for services, detectives allege. He also detailed ways to avoid police and at that point forcibly grabbed one woman’s hand and placed it on his genitals.

The document states Moss then unzipped his pants and exposed himself to the two undercover detectives.

Moss was released that day and arrested February 19 at his home in Lehi. Moss admitted to the details in the chats and the discussions but denied having “managed” other women previously.

Detectives say Moss may have more victims they are not aware of. They learned Moss was previously a lieutenant with St. George Police Department, where he supervised the Vice Squad. He resigned that position amid allegations of sexual misconduct, a booking statement indicates.

The PC statement also states: “Moss has also served as a leader of a local religious congregation. This also placed Moss in a unique position of trust that allowed him access to vulnerable individuals that could be exploited. Moss denied that he had ‘run’ any other girls.”

The document did not provide specific details about Moss’ religious affiliation or the nature and scope of his leadership position.

Detectives ask anyone who may have had involvement with Moss in that capacity to contact them at 801-851-4010.

Moss was booked into jail on charges of exploiting a prostitute, patronizing a prostitute, sexual battery and two counts of lewdness.

The human trafficking investigation netted several other arrests in Lehi.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.