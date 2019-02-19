× Utah Royals FC’s O’Hara returns to Daytona 500 for luck in World Cup

DAYTONA, Fla. — Kelley O’Hara of Utah Royals FC hopes a recent trip to Florida will help the U.S. team see victory in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France later this year.

O’Hara, a midfielder/defender for Royals FC, told FOX Sports she went to the Daytona 500 four years ago, and Team USA went on to win the World Cup later that year.

“Well, I came in 2015—it was my first Daytona 500—and I just loved the energy, the vibe, the excitement. Feeling the cars go by is incredible to see and feel live, and we won the World Cup in 2015, so I decided 2019 I gotta come back, gotta win this summer,” O’Hara told FOX Sports.

The month-long FIFA Women’s World Cup begins June 7. Watch FOX 13 for complete coverage.