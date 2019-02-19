Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's an academy where your kids can learn to be magicians!

Utah Valley Magic Academy teaches classes that focuses on having fun through STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

For instance kids play games that teach them to think outside the box, focus and concentrate. The games also help with memory and learning skills, but kids don't realize they're learning. Those things will be used throughout their lives.

The class is designed as karate, with different colors of wands... purple, green wand orange wand and black wand is a master magician.

Visit utahvalleymagicacademy.com for more information.