× Texas boy raises $5,000 for border wall selling hot chocolate with Pelosi and O’Rourke marshmallows

AUSTIN — An Austin, Texas boy raised more than $5,000 for President Trump’s border wall by selling hot chocolate out of a stand in front of a shopping complex, KTRK-TV reports.

A sign on Benton Steven’s $2 hot chocolate stand said “proceeds help Trump build the wall,” the report said.

The hot chocolate stand also offered large “Nancy Pelosi” marshmallows for 50 cents or smaller “Beto O’Rourke” marshmallows for free, according to KTRK’s report.

“Some people were mad and calling me a ‘little Hitler’ and stuff, and some people were really happy,” 7-year-old Benton Stevens told KEYE-TV.