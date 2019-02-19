Snowstorm expected to hit most of Utah Wednesday, could slam portions of the state with 2 feet of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parts of Southern Utah are under a winter storm warning Tuesday and northern parts of the state are expected to see snow as another storm moves in.

Areas on the Wasatch Front could see a bad Wednesday morning commute, and weather advisories are in effect throughout the state.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said in a tweet that areas of Southern Utah could be hit particularly hard by the storm.

*STORM TOTALS* Here are the current storm totals expected across central and southern Utah. Snow is expected to start Wednesday evening and continue through early Friday. #utwx pic.twitter.com/Pup6zA2DrK — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 19, 2019

The storm system is expected to hit Northern Utah first then head south overnight and in the morning Wednesday.

I-15 north of Davis County could have snow on the roads for the Wednesday commute. In Southern and Central Utah, Beaver and other areas could also see snow for the commute.

Thursday morning snow is expected to continue in Southern Utah.

Northern Utah is expected to get two to eight inches, while areas in the south of the state could see up to two feet of snow.

Keep up-to-date with the latest breaking news with the Fox 13 News &Weather app:

Click here to download on all iOS devices.

Click here to download on all Android operating systems.