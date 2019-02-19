Sandy City to conduct investigation following tainted water incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah — The Sandy City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with an investigation into how city leaders handled the contaminated water issue.

During public comment at Tuesday’s meeting, every resident who stepped up to the microphone voiced their support of an independent investigation.

“I think it needs to include whether we have the roles and protocols in place to prevent future incidents,” said one resident. “I think it needs to be transparent and as independent as possible so we can trust the results."

The council approved a motion to commission a panel of three experts. They will look into the science of how and why this happened, communication with residents and the city’s emergency response.

Mayor Kurt Bradburn supports the council’s decision.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions. There are a lot of things that I don’t know. There are a lot of things the council didn’t know,” Bradburn said. “We are in a big, fact gathering mission right now.”

The council tabled discussion about putting together a citizens’ panel or investigation. That will be brought up again during a work session next week.

There is no timetable as to when an investigation will be complete.