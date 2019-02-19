Couple displaced after partial roof collapse at Park City home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK CITY, Utah — Part of the roof over a Park City home collapsed Tuesday morning, and a spokesman for the Park City Fire Department said no one was injured.

Park City Fire officials said a couple heard a pair of booms as the roof came down in the kitchen and part of a living room.

The couple said they noticed the roof beginning to sag, so they got themselves and two guests out of the way.

The collapse is suspected to have been the result of a heavy snow load.

"We do have a great snow load and it's rather wet," said Tricia Hazelrigg, a Park City Fire Spokeswoman. "People need to be considerate of that, paying attention if it starts to get deep."

The home has been closed to occupancy but firefighters were able to retrieve some of the occupants' belongings.