No injuries after school bus with students aboard involved in crash in Uintah County

Posted 9:44 am, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:45AM, February 19, 2019

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — A Uintah School District bus was involved in a crash in the Dry Fork Canyon area Tuesday morning.

Uintah School District states the crash occurred around 9:20 a.m. in the Dry Fork Canyon area and that the bus was struck from behind.

There were fewer than 10 students aboard at the time, and no injuries have been reported.

The parents of affected students have been notified and a second bus was sent to pick up the students whose parents were not able to come and get them.

The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

