How to grow your business on Amazon

Scott Needham grew up in Logan, Utah working for the Book Table, a department store with books music and toys. It's a quaint little shop -- and he loved it. But, he decided to leave the family business and pursue a degree in Computer Engineering. Using what he learned, he helped the family business grow and morph into a large employer in Logan and beyond with 150 employees!

BuyBoxer.com is their brand for their Amazon efforts. It's still the same company, they're just a bit more like a tech company, selling 100 percent on Amazon. They sell up to 10 million products a year.

Needham says when it comes to your brand and Amazon, there's always more you could do, and do better. He says he can help brands take control of the Amazon channel, improve their positioning and grow sales. "Whatever your strategy for the channel, and no matter the challenges you face, BuyBoxer can help you achieve the results you're after," says Needham.

For more information visit: BuyBoxer.com.