Go Red for Women and Healthy Eating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Healthy eating is critical to managing weight and preventing cardiovascular disease in women.

About one in five female deaths in the world are due to poor nutrition. And, about 45 percent of U.S. deaths caused by heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes are because of poor dietary habits such as high sodium intake, high sugary drink consumption and low intake of fruits and vegetables.

Mary Crafts, founder of Culinary Crafts, is going to be the keynote speaker for the 2019 Go Red for Women Luncheon. She joined us with a recipe that's heart healthy and delicious.

Chicken and Quinoa Soup

Ingredients

Servings

6

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts (all visible fat discarded, cut into 1-inch cubes)

4 cups fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth

1 large onion (chopped)

3/4 cup water

1 medium carrot (sliced)

3 large garlic cloves (minced)

1 Tbsp. chopped, fresh thyme

1 medium dried bay leaf

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/3 cup uncooked quinoa (rinsed, drained)

2 oz. sugar snap peas (trimmed, sliced diagonally)

Directions

In a large saucepan, stir together the chicken, broth, onion, water, carrot, garlic, thyme, bay leaf, and pepper. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer, partially covered, for 5 minutes.

Stir in the quinoa. Cook for 5 minutes.

Stir in the peas. Cook for 5 to 8 minutes, or until the quinoa is tender and the chicken is no longer pink in the center. Discard the bay leaf before serving the soup.

Quick Tips

Cooking Tip: Look for quinoa near the rice and other grains in the supermarket. Unless you buy prewashed quinoa, rinse it in a fine strainer under cold running water until the water runs clear. This is done to remove the bitter coating called saponin.

Tip: Serves 6 - 1 1/3 cups per serving

The Go Red for Women Luncheon is on Friday, March 8 at the Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek, 75 South West Temple in Salt Lake City. For more information visit: utahgoredluncheon.heart.org.