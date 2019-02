× Crews on-scene of serious injury crash on I-15

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Troopers responded to a serious injury crash in Salt Lake County on I-15 Tuesday, the Utah Highway Patrol said in a tweet.

The crash occurred near the 600 North I-15 onramp, officials said.

Additional details on the nature of the crash were not available at the time of this report.

Salt Lake County Troopers are on scene of a serious injury crash on the 600 North I-15 NB on-ramp. Please avoid the ramp. Expect delays in the area. The UHP PIO is enroute to the scene. We will advise on media staging. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) February 19, 2019

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.