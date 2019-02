× Crews extinguish structure fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Crews extinguished a structure fire in Ogden Tuesday near 1900 Van Buren Avenue.

Officials with the Ogden Fire Department said the fire occurred at around 5:56 p.m.

Crews are in an offensive strategy extinguishing the fire now. — Ogden Fire Dept (@OgdenFireDept) February 20, 2019

Additional details on the fire were not known at the time of this report.