Woman accused of dragging dog behind electric scooter now faces charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – A woman accused of dragging a small dog behind a scooter in Bakersfield after photos and videos captured the incident last month has been charged.

Prosecutors filed animal abuse and neglect charges against Elaine Rosa last Friday, according to television station KERO in Bakersfield.

Rosa faces 3 years jail time and a $20,000 fine.

Bo Koenig, Attorney for Rosa has released a statement.

“We were recently advised by law enforcement that official charges have been filed against my client. I’ve reached out to my client and we plan on cooperating with law enforcement 100 percent. She is in the process of turning herself over to the authorities this evening.”

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Rosa was a contracted psychologist at Kern Valley State Prison beginning on Jan. 3, 2018. Her contract was terminated on Jan. 7, 2019.

Bakersfield Police say that they have begun making efforts to take her into custody for her arrest warrant.

It is unknown if the video played into her termination.

According to Bakersfield Police, Rosa was not the owner of the dog . The dog has since been returned to its owner and received medical treatment.

As of 8 a.m., Rosa posted bail and is no longer in custody.