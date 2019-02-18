Volunteers testing water in Sandy homes after No Drink order lifted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- The No Drink order for all Sandy residents was officially lifted Sunday evening, but the mayor and city officials wanted further testing to put residents minds at ease.

They put the call out for volunteers to help, and folks responded.

A few dozen volunteers arrived at Sandy City Hall on the holiday morning, and after a brief training session they grabbed their bottles and paperwork and hit the street.

This two-man team of Brad and Scott were both affected by the No Drink order, meaning they had high levels of metals in their tap water.

Their homes are now in the clear, so they wanted to help put other folks' minds at ease and hopefully put the issue to rest.

"Well we've been, you know, really nervous about it and wanting information," Brad Sheppard said. "One of the reasons we volunteered is to help get the samples done so that we can be assured that the water is safe and that we can drink the water again."

City officials hope teams like this will be able to test roughly 2,800 homes in an area between 1700 and 2000 East and 106 and 114th South.

For folks who were not home Monday and would still like further testing, click here to contact the city and arrange a time to test.

A town hall is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at The Theatre at Mount Jordan to discuss the water quality issues.