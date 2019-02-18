× Unified police investigating possible homicide in Millcreek after man with bloody hands found outside

MILLCREEK, Utah — Officials with the Unified Police Department are conducting a possible homicide investigation in Millcreek.

Sgt. Melody Gray with the department said the investigation was taking place near 1280 E. 3770 S.

Gray said that at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man who had blood on his hands outside, screaming that someone had been injured. Officers responded to a home, where Gray said they found a deceased male.

The death was deemed by investigators as suspicious, Gray said, and is being looked into as if it were a homicide.

Detectives took the male in custody, and he is being interviewed, Gray stated.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.