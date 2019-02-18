Tumbleweeds is a film festival for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Utah Film Center is celebrating its 8th Tumbleweeds Film Festival for Children and Youth. It runs March 1-3 at Library Square. Kids of all ages are encouraged to attend. The festival presents feature films, short films, craft activities and workshops for kids of all ages.

This year's program will showcase 13 feature films from 11 different countries. Foreign language screenings will be presented with English subtitles that will be read over listening devices by a 'subtitle reader' for audience members who prefer an English dialogue track.

On opening night, Director Likarion Wainaina will be traveling from Kenya to Salt Lake City to lead a guided discussion following the screening of Supa Modo. That's a film about a little girl who is terminally ill and whose only comfort are her dreams of being a superhero. You can see that on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at The City Library.

This year's program includes two films from last year's festival screening for free on March 1st when Salt Lake County Schools are closed.

For ticket and screening information go to UtahFilmCenter.org.

Film tickets are $7. Workshop tickets are $10.