St. George residents react to the biggest snowstorm in the area in 20 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. GEORGE, Utah -- Even in the dead of winter, Anette Scott, who lives in St. George, doesn't expect snow like this.

“I woke up this morning with no electricity. We were like two hours without power and opened up the window and here it was, we live by the golf course and it was like a blanket of snow, about this deep. It was really cool,” said Scott.

Photos sent in by Fox13 viewers look like what you'd expect to see in northern Utah.

According to Fox13 chief meteorologist, Kristen Van Dyke, this was the snowiest day in St. George in 20 years. In terms of accumulation, they got 3.8 inches with this storm compared to January 1997 when they got 4 inches.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Larry Mower, who is stationed near Hurricane, didn't see any major accidents.

“We were very fortunate today that it wasn`t worse than it was,” said Mower.

However, for UHP Sgt. Charlie Taylor, stationed in southeast Utah near Monticello, it was a different story.

“We had the roads between Blanding and Monticello become snow packed and slick and multiple vehicles slid off the road,” said Taylor.

UHP had to shut down the highway for a few hours.

“It just came in really fast with a lot of wind and a lot of snow. Our snow plows were doing the best they could but couldn't keep up and now we're finally open for the day,” said Taylor.

With kids out of school and many off work for President's Day, the impact wasn't nearly as widespread as it could've been.

“There are reports that were supposed to get more snow on Thursday, and that's supposed to be another heavy storm so well have to see what happens,” said Mower.

Making for a good day to get out and play in the unexpected elements.

“You don’t expect it here, so you get really excited when you get snow. You get the boots on and just run out the house and have fun,” said Scott.