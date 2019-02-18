Some Utahns say ‘Trump is the crisis’ while protesting the President’s emergency declaration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah -- Utahns participated in a day of protests against President Donald Trump’s declaration of a state of emergency on the U.S. Mexico border in order to free up money to build a wall.

A few dozen protesters showed posters to cars on State Street in Murray, while others held up a sign over I-215 reading “Trump is the crisis.”

Sarah Buck, one of the organizers and a self-proclaimed patriot, said she’d rather not protest on a holiday. She said she feels it’s too easy to get tired and ignore what she considers serious problems with the President’s behavior.

“History shows us when you tune out to powerful people who have crazy ideas, really bad things happen,” Buck said.